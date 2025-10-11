Cops seize guns, drugs, ammo in north and south operations

A sub-machine gun was seized during one of the exercises conducted during Operation Steadfast. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE exercises in southern Trinidad and the quick action of highway patrol officers in the north-east led to the seizure of two illegal guns and quantities of marijuana and cocaine.

In the south, officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force, Canine Unit, National Operations Task Force, Highway Patrol, Traffic Wardens, Licensing Officers and officers of the Southern Division, code-named Operation Steadfast, targeted high-risk areas and known offenders in the Southern Division.

Officers searched 13 homes, nine known drug blocks, inspected 21 bars, executed 50 warrants and held seven roadblock exercises where 174 drivers were stop and searched.

As a result police were able to find 25 grammes of cocaine, 3.08 kilogrammes of marijuana, a revolver, a pistol and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police also arrested 46 people in connection with various offences.

At Block J, Embacadere, San Fernando, police searched the home of a 27-year-old man where they recovered and seized 62 grammes of marijuana. The homeowner and two occupants, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year old man all of Embacadere, San Fernando, were held for that offence.

Officers also searched an area off Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando where they found a submachine gun with two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A media release said the anti-crime exercises was conducted as a targeted initiative aimed at addressing a rise in firearm-related offences, robberies, shootings and gang activity in the Southern Division.

“The exercise involved surveillance, searches, and operational tactics executed under Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, based on intelligence surrounding active gang networks in the area,” the release said.

Highway patrol gets gun, ammo

On October 7 officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force intercepted a car along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, in Barataria, and arrested the driver with an illegal gun.

Police said at about 3.30 on October 7 they got information that the driver of a grey Nissan Wingroad was suspected of carrying an illegal gun and intercepted the car along Lady Young Road, Morvant after a brief chase.

Police searched the car and found a silver and black revolver with three rounds of .38 calibre ammunition.

A man from Laventille Road, Morvant was arrested.