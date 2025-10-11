Central FC agree to pay Fenwick long-overdue title bonus

Terry Fenwick -

Central FC have been ordered, by consent, to pay former head coach Terry Fenwick the bonus owed to him for leading the club to the 2015 then-TT Pro League title.

The order of consent was determined, virtually, by Justice Robin Mohammed in the High Court on September 22 between Fenwick, the club and former director of Central FC, Brent Sancho.

Fenwick was represented by attorney Peter Carter. Sancho was represented by attorney Lemuel Murphy. The decision came as a result of claims filed by Fenwick’s attorneys in 2020, requesting Central FC release his title-winning bonus payment, which was part of his contract for the remainder of the 2015 season, only if the club won the Pro League.

Fenwick coached them to the trophy that year, but was not paid his bonus within 14 days of the club receiving the $870,000 prize money.

Fenwick’s case was that the club had received the payout from the league in or around October 2016, but Fenwick was not paid his contracted share of the winnings.

“It was by a consent order that the matter was determined. Central FC, by entering into a consent order to pay Mr Fenwick almost exactly what he was owed, appears to have finally accepted liability for the payment of his bonus,” Carter said.

Fenwick had previously coached Central FC for the 2013-2014 season, but left for a brief stint with Belgian third division club CS Vise from 2014 to 2015. He rejoined Central FC in March, and guided his troops to Pro League glory.

Central FC was not represented by an attorney Murphy on September 22, but a club director was present and “ready to enter into compromise,” Carter added.

Payments to Fenwick began on October 1 and continue monthly until the sum is paid off.