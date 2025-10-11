Alexander urges prison officers to uphold integrity

Acting Fire Chief Andy Hutchinson, left, and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, on October 10. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

HOMELAND Security Minister Roger Alexander is urging prison officers to uphold integrity in the face of growing concerns about contraband in prisons.

Speaking during an interview with Newsday on October 10 along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, Alexander said while the ministry is taking steps to address the issue of illegal drones, specific details could not yet be disclosed.

He however remained tight-lipped about the technology being considered to combat illegal drones smuggling items into correctional facilities.

“We have some things happening. We want the public to understand we are dealing with that situation. This will not be under our tenure.” Asked about officers who may be involved in smuggling contraband, he said integrity must come from within.

“That is something you were born with: you came from home with it, at the foundation of your family life and learning.” He cautioned officers not to allow others to question or undermine their values.

“Don’t let people twist, exploit, and question your integrity. If they question it with facts, then that’s different, but otherwise, it’s just allegations.”

On if the prison service vetting process should be revisited, he admitted the system may have flaws but does not believe it needs revisiting.

“Sometimes persons get compromised because of their situation, whether it already existed or they are presently involved in something.”

Recalling a lesson from his mother, he added: “She always told me, ‘You have $20 in your pocket: make it work for you. Once you start taking things from people, you’ll have to bow to them.”

SHORT TERM GOALS

Alexander said his short-term goal for the prisons service is to improve safety and conditions in penal institutions.

“Prison officers and the administration must feel a sense of safety and security.” He acknowledged while some inmates are awaiting trial and are innocent until proven guilty, others are incarcerated because they have broken the law.

“I want the judicial process to speed up so they can either be proven innocent or guilty.”

He said physical improvements to the nation’s prisons have already begun.

“If you pass and look at the prisons in recent times, you’ll see some cleaning up taking place. That’s what we intend, to clean it up.”

In September, Alexander announced plans to move the Port of Spain Prison, with plans to relocate inmates, although no new location has yet been confirmed.

“We are at the part where we’ll be moving some inmates that can be accommodated elsewhere.”

He said the prison was never intended to house its current population, nor is the location ideal, being in the middle of a bustling business and residential district.

“A lot of these things were built way back. We need to move away from the system where we have a jail in the middle of town. Move it away: residents can also feel safe.”

TRUST THE TTPS

He also commented on the multi-million-dollar quarry raid in Manuel Congo, Guanapo, on October 9, where the Police Commissioner visited the scene.

“I allow the police to do their job and make little comments about it. But I commend officers every day for the efforts they are making.” Alexander said there are still some minor issues in the police service but insisted it is being addressed.

“It will be ironed out. The commissioner is doing a wonderful job, together with his other members of staff.”

The public, Alexander said, must also play its part in fighting crime and must trust the TTPS.

“What the police are really looking for is public support. The public needs to move away from the mindset of ‘I don’t trust. If the police are keeping a roadblock and someone gives you a signal, where does the trust lie?”

He argued that this kind of behaviour only fuels the crime situation.

“You’re talking about trust, but you’re warning someone who just shot a member of your family there’s a roadblock ahead. Does that make sense? So who has the trust issue?”

Asked about his budget wish list, Alexander said as line minister for several agencies, he hopes all departments under his purview receive the resources they need.

“I am hopeful. I want to see all those agencies properly resourced.”