Why we are struggling in crime war

A crime scene investigator. - File photo

THE EDITOR: As a nation we are struggling to collectively and effectively tackle crime because it’s often used as a political football by some folks in the two main political parties.

It is time for us to move past the politics which tends to hinder us from seeing the pain and distress suffered by victims and their families.

As citizens we need to put aside political differences and, with a united voice, call on the authorities to perform their duties without fear or favour so that the perpetrators of crime are brought to swift justice.

The lawbreaker is responsible for his or her actions.

Crime concerns all of us. We must not turn a blind eye to any form of injustice, especially the abuse or neglect of children and the elderly.

To successfully reduce crime we need the right resources for law enforcement, proactive policing, an effective and ethical judicial system, public co-operation, prison reform and rehabilitation. Furthermore, we must also address issues relating to homes and communities as those are the places where character is shaped and moulded.

TT, let us be a God-fearing nation with respect for law and order, and also the sanctity of life.

TESSE WILSON

Marabella