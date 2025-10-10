US media: Trump calls off diplomacy to Venezuela

VENEZUELA MILITIA: Members of the Bolivarian Militia listen to a recorded speech by President Nicolás Maduro at a military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. - AP PHOTO/Cristrian Hernandez

AMID a gathering of US warships in the Southern Caribbean and the US military’s sinking of four purported “drug boats” off Venezuela, comes word of US President Donald Trump halting diplomatic efforts towards Caracas.

The New York Times on October 6 published a story titled, Trump Calls Off Diplomatic Outreach to Venezuela: The move paves the way for a possible military escalation against drug traffickers or the government of Nicolás Maduro. The story was replicated by Reuters, Times of India and First Post, among others.

The NY Times said special presidential envoy Richard Grenell had led negotiations with Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials, but Trump has since ordered Grenell to stop all diplomatic outreach including his talks with Maduro.

“Mr Trump has grown frustrated with Mr Maduro’s failure to accede to American demands to give up power voluntarily and the continued insistence by Venezuelan officials that they have no part in drug trafficking,” the paper reported.

The NY Times cited unnamed US officials saying the Trump administration has drawn up multiple military plans for an escalation, such as to force Maduro from power.

The article recalls Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, calling Maduro an “illegitimate” leader and “fugitive from American justice”, citing a US indictment on drug trafficking charges and the US$50 million on Maduro’s head. The story said Grenell was negotiating with Maduro for months, talks intensifying with recent US military strikes on boats.

“Grenell has tried to fashion a deal that would avoid a larger conflict and give American companies access to Venezuelan oil.

“But Mr Rubio and his allies have come to believe Mr Grenell’s efforts were unhelpful and creating confusion, according to a person briefed on the matter.

“Taken with the decision to call off diplomacy, the notice appeared to be a signal that the United States planned to escalate the military operations.”

The paper said the US military claimed its strikes against “drug boats” have taken place in international waters. However advocates of diplomacy within the Trump administration fear any escalation of the anti-narcotics campaign into Venezuela itself or to force Maduro from power, would risk entangling the US in a wider war.

“Supporters of diplomacy have said expanding the campaign against Venezuela into a regime-change operation risks putting the United States into the kind of extended war Mr Trump promised to avoid,” the New York Times said.

Meanwhile the US Southern Command and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit since September to present have posted video-clips and photos onto social media showing troops undergoing vigorous training exercises in the Caribbean Sea. Featuring helicopters, hovercraft, aircraft and tanks, these exercises are variously named “aerial insert operations” and “live-fire training and flight operations.”

Elsewhere, Venezuelan news agency Telesur reported on October 8 Maduro declaring the launch of an alertness in two areas of northern Venezuela.

“Starting at midnight, the ‘Independence 200’ exercise began, a full activation of all defence, resistance and permanent offensive plans in the Carabobo and La Guaira ZODIs (Integral Defence Zones),” the paper cited Maduro saying.