Tobago gets 'critical' free hearing screening

Health Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor. -

TOBAGONIANS benefitted from free hearing and screening assessment from October 8-10.

The event, facilitated by the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the ​Hearing Impaired (DRETCHI), began at the Roxborough Hospital and then shifted to the Scarborough Library.

At the Scarborough Library on day two of the event, Medical Chief of Staff at the Roxborough Hospital Dr Nathaniel Duke said there was a need to bring the services to the island.

“The last time this was done, we recognised that it was really oversubscribed. A lot of elderly people qualified for hearing aids so, we have to now move beyond that and be able to have this collaboration ongoing.”

Duke added: “We also have a lot of kids waiting for hearing screening and most of these kids are placed on a waiting list for service in Trinidad. So now, we’ll be able to take care of all of that, and we’ll be able to screen and intervene in as much of the elderly as we can.”

The services provided at these sessions were diagnostic hearing screening, neo-natal hearing screening and support for hearing aids.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor told Newsday this is the third time such an initiative is being held on the island.

“It’s actually been really, really good so far. The last time we did it, we focused on children and this time, we opened it up to anybody," she said.

“On Wednesday, which was the first day, we had 70-something people screened in Roxborough. They are actually doing hearing screening which is the initial testing and then the diagnostic testing which is a deeper kind of testing to determine whether you need hearing aids.”

This is important, she said, as these services are not generally available on the island.

However, she said the event would not be a one-off.

“The critical thing is that we understand that health is comprehensive; health includes your physical health, your mental health, but it also includes things like your vision and of course hearing, and this is an opportunity for individuals to ensure that that part of their health is dealt with.”