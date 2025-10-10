Teachers attend convention on October 10

TUTTA president Martin Lum Kin. - File photo

COMMUTERS can breathe a sigh of relief on October 10 as schools will be closed in both Trinidad and Tobago for the National Teachers Convention, 2025.

In a WhatsApp message in response to questions from Newsday on October 9, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Martin Lum Kin said teachers would be engaged in professional discourse at the district and branches of TTUTA.

A letter from the Division of Education, Research and Technology to TTUTA’s Tobago Office general secretary Kady Beckles said approval had been granted for all teachers to receive the requested time-off on October 10 from 8 am-2 pm in order to attend the National Convention of Teachers, 2025.