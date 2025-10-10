Road crash witnesses not reliable

Simone Rose -

THE EDITOR: The hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, near the O’Meara intersection, at 6.30 am on October 5 was a tragedy that authorities must take seriously. Simone Rose’s life was cut short and although her death would spell heartbreak for her loved ones, the sudden or unexpected aspect is likely to be especially traumatic for family and friends.

Incredibly, witnesses purport to note only that the car involved was white and no other significant details like make, model or registration number were reported. In fact, up to 36 hours later (the time of writing) there was still no additional information on the vehicle involved nor was there a description of the driver or what he wore.

It is surprising that witnesses could not provide more details – a reality that underscores the relevance for reliable functioning cameras to be installed at key intersections along all highways and major roads throughout the country. Based on the severe lack of critical information in this case, one must conclude that there was no working camera in the vicinity of the collision to provide helpful CCTV footage.

Moreover, at this point, only the errant driver knows whether the demise of Rose was an accident or not.

I recall driving along Roberts Street in Woodbrook several years ago with a friend who happened to be a pilot. As I drove past an intersection a van rammed my car towards the rear end, spinning it a full 180 degrees.

Sure enough, I became disoriented and could only tell that a van almost killed us, as it sped off without a care in the world. However, being trained with an eye for detail, my friend, although visibly shaken, was able to see and memorise the van’s registration number, which allowed us to have redress.

Like the tragedy above, no eyewitness relayed any significant information to us or the police.

So, we can surmise that often law enforcers cannot and must not solely rely on the account of witnesses to accidents, murders and tragedies. As far as possible, it would be beneficial if other means of obtaining information is possible for comparative or collaborative purposes.

Further, aside from strategic camera installations, monetary rewards can play a part in jogging the memory of witnesses who had initially forgotten vital information that they may now suddenly recall.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert