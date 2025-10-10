RFHL director retires

Shameer Mohammed who has resigned as a director of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL). -

FORMER Caribbean Airlines chairman Shameer Ronnie Mohammed has resigned from the board of directors of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL).

RFHL announced his retirement in a notice on the TT Stock Exchange’s website on October 8, pursuant to section 64(1)(B) of the securities act.

Mohammed joined RFHL’s board in 2019. The group, in a bio, said Mohammed has been the Group Executive Director of Nutrimix Group since 2000 and was responsible for implementing strategic objectives established by the board.

The group in 2019 added that he had over 20 years’ experience at the senior management and executive level.

“Mohammed is a highly talented individual with exceptional skill and experience in leadership, management and operations in agricultural and manufacturing sectors in TT,” RFHL said in 2019.

Earlier this year, Mohammed stepped down as chairman of Caribbean Airlines, replaced by attorney Reyna Kowlessar.

WHAT IS RFHL

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) is the registered owner of all of the banks in the Republic Group – Republic Bank Limited, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited, Republic Bank (St Maarten) NV, Republic Bank (EC) Limited, Republic Bank (Anguilla) Limited, Republic Bank (Suriname) NV, Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited, Republic Bank (Ghana) Plc, Republic Bank (BVI), Cayman National Corporation as well as Republic Wealth Management Limited and other subsidiaries.

In keeping with international best practice, this holding company was formed with the aim of offering increased operational efficiencies and optimum management of the group; ultimately leading to greater value for shareholders and clients while enabling greater strategic focus and diversification.