RBC Royal Slam Basketball tips off

Managing director at RBC Marc Jardine, middle, does the jump ball. -

The highly anticipated inaugural RBC Royal Slam College Basketball tournament officially tipped off last weekend with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, marking a significant investment in the future of youth sports and education across the region.

"The high-energy competition is dedicated to elevating the profile of school basketball, fostering athletic talent, and creating opportunities for student-athletes," a media release from organisers said.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by RBC and executed in collaboration with Next Level Performance (NLP) and the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA). It will showcase seven of the top college basketball programmes competing over four action-packed weekends.

The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including Garvin Warwick, president of Next Level Performance; Allison Bastian, president of the TTSBA; and Marc Jardine, senior executive, RBC managing director and vice-president, Commercial Business.

"The partnership with RBC, a global financial institution committed to community investment and youth development initiatives, underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering excellence, teamwork and community development through sport."

Jardine, speaking about RBC's role in the tournament, said, "We see this tournament as a direct investment in the future leaders and athletes of TT. RBC is immensely proud to support an initiative that not only provides elite competition but also creates meaningful pathways for student-athletes to succeed both on the court and in their future careers, giving them the visibility and support they need to reach their full potential."

Warwick emphasised the broader mission of the competition. “This tournament is more than just games; it is an unrivaled opportunity to showcase the absolute top talent in the country through the Next Level Performance TT platform, providing these athletes the spotlight they deserve for collegiate pathways."

In the first thrilling matchup on the opening day, St Mary's College edged out Presentation 94-91. St Mary’s star player Nkobi Ince delivered a spectacular performance, recording 33 points, nine rebounds, and four steals, supported by Zane Peters, who contributed 21 points. For Presentation, Michael McCarthy posted a monstrous double-double with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks, while Justin Francis added 11 points.

In the second contest, Fatima College defeated Holy Cross College with a dominant performance 118-72. Leading the charge for Fatima were Idriis Martin with 26 points and seven steals, Zachary Julien added 25 points and eight steals and William Francis posted an impressive double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Action continues on October 11 and 12 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena with double headers from 3 pm and 5 pm on both days.