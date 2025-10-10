Point Fortin woman, 87, hit by car

A Point Fortin pensioner was knocked down while attempting to cross the Southern Main Road on the night of October 9.

The driver of the Mazda 323 car told police that around 10.15 pm, he was coming out of Egypt Village onto the Southern Main Road when he accidentally struck the 87-year-old woman who was trying to cross the road at the junction.

The driver said he took the injured woman to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Investigators were unable to take a statement from the woman as she was sedated. Doctors said she suffered a laceration on her head, a laceration to her liver and a fractured hip.