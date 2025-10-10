PM optimistic after high-level energy talks

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed optimism after holding talks with representatives from three major energy companies on October 9.

In a statement on October 10, the Energy Ministry said Persad-Bissessar met with high-level representatives from bpTT, Proman, and Woodside to engage in discussions on matters of mutual interest and to explore new avenues for collaboration.

The minister said, "These strategic meetings underscored the vital importance of strong partnerships in advancing Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector and ensuring lasting benefits for our citizens."

Attorney General John Jeremie, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar also participated in those talks.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on October 10, Persad-Bissessar said, "Government continues to deepen energy security by strengthening our partnerships with major energy companies, ensuring that TT remains a competitive and attractive destination for investment."

She added, " By building and maintaining these vital international partnerships, my Government is ensuring that TT continues to harness its energy resources strategically and responsibly, securing a stronger and more prosperous future for all."