Padarath meets with PowerGen executive

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, centre, Minister in the Public Utilities Ministry Clyde Elder, 6th from right, and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Shivanna Sam, 4th from right, with executive members of PowerGen at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Public Utilities Ministry

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Barry Padarath met on October 9 with the executive team at the Power Generation Company (PowerGen) at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain.

The meeting came on the heels of the realignment of Cabinet portfolios, as outlined in an October 4 gazetted notice which sees Padarath given additional responsibility for Power Generation, Trinidad Generation Unlimited and Powergen.

These were previously under the remit of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries whose minister is Dr Roodal Moonilal.

A release from the Public Utilities Ministry on October 10, said that apart from Padarath and PowerGen members, also in attendance were Minister in the Public Utilities Ministry Clyde Elder, and parliamentary secretary in the Public Utilities Ministry, Shivanna Sam.

The meeting focused on matters related to the operational efficiency of the organisation and the review of existing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Padarath expressed confidence in the recent realignment of PowerGen under the ministry, noting that this move will facilitate greater harmonisation between the generation and distribution of electricity across Trinidad and Tobago.

In 1994, PowerGen was created as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to manage the generation assets at Port of Spain, Point Lisas and Penal power stations.

After successive divestment arrangements, T&TEC continues to hold a 51 per cent shareholding in PowerGen.

Padarath reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the continued reliability, transparency and sustainability of the nation’s power generation framework, and emphasised his hands-on approach to addressing issues within the sector.

In addition to the public utilities portfolio, Padarath – the Member of Parliament for Couva South – is also a Minister in the office of the Prime Minister.

According to a story published online at newsday.co.tt on October 5, on the reshuffle of Cabinet portfolios, Padarath said there is a great need to review the power purchase agreements, which he claimed were left to languish by the former PNM administration.

“Further, the impact of the excess power on the national grid is something that we are looking at in terms of our partnerships with commercial entities. During the PNM administration for the last nine-plus years, very little was addressed in the area of power generation in TT.

"It is our intention to review the agreements, make them more commercially viable, and explore untapped areas for investment. Of course, this will be done in consultation with all stakeholders as a long-term plan for the sector,” Padarath said, according to the Newsday story.