Options to turn around failing economy

Visitors bathe at Nylon Pool. - David Reid

THE EDITOR: A powerful vision for TT’s future sees a future that embraces our rich cultural diversity, natural beauty, and untapped tourism potential. Attracting world-class hotel chains like Sandals is essential; they recognise our country’s unique appeal, from Carnival, pan, and calypso to pristine beaches, waterfalls, and world-renowned fishing.

With Tobago’s recent upgrade in airport facilities, this is a prime opportunity to develop twin destinations – Nylon Pool and No Man’s Land – offering tourists diverse experiences in a single trip, fostering longer stays and higher revenue.

Tobago’s charm lies in its quaint villages, vibrant culture, and natural attractions like the Nylon Pool and No Man’s Land – places that can rival the best in the world. However, Tobago’s push for full self-governance must be balanced with national unity.

While Tobago’s desire for independence is understandable, it’s crucial that final decision-making remains with the government, safeguarding our collective economic stability, currency, and development plans.

Tourism development must be strategic – maximising forex (foreign exchange) earnings, creating employment, and supporting local communities. Initiatives like tours to Argyle Waterfalls, salt ponds and community-based fishing experiences can showcase Tobago’s authentic beauty.

If Sandals comes, international hotels will follow.

Revitalising our economy, preserving our culture, and ensuring equitable development require strong leadership – leaders who accept tough choices and act in the best interest of the nation. Now is the time for true patriots to step up, put aside fears of controversy, and do what’s necessary to secure our future – together.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail