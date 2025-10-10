NACTA tells government: Public expects budget 'goodies'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media at a post-Cabinet briefing, Red House, Port of Spain, earlier this year. - File photo

THE presentation of the 2025/2026 budget in the House of Representatives on October 13 could be a defining moment for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, according to a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) survey released on October 10.

NACTA said since the April 28 general election, Persad-Bissessar and the UNC have been enjoying a long political honeymoon with overwhelming public support.

NACTA said, "The Prime Minister continues to enjoy an extended honeymoon period without significant criticism from the public and the media."

But NACTA added, "Everyone eagerly awaits Monday’s budget that they hope will deliver a lot of goodies and that will turn around the stagnant economy."

The October 4 reorganisation of cabinet responsibilities, NACTA continued, is another example of a decision by Persad-Bissessar which an overwhelming majority of voters support.

"They note that it is really a reorganising of roles or tasks rather than a realignment or reshuffling of ministries. The Prime Minister has withdrawn some load from certain ministries, reassigning them to others."

NACTA said, "The electorate accepts Kamla’s reasoning that the change is in line with her objective to make the government 'more people-centred' and 'to increase efficiency in delivering services while allowing for greater transparency as well as accountability.'”

Voters, NACTA continued, also support Persad-Bissessar's statements supporting the Donald Trump US administration's war on drug cartels.

NACTA said voters said this portrays Persad-Bissessar as "a strong, caring, compassionate, no-nonsense leader."

The survey also found there is public support for several government ministers with Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath in pole position.

NACTA said, "The electorate say Padarath has stood out as a very effective leader of the majority. He has drawn routine praises from supporters of both UNC and PNM and the ire of the opposition for his parliamentary leadership."

NACTA added voters view Padarath as "assertive, forceful, resolute, and unequivocal in his varied roles."

Persad-Bissessar, NACTA continues, has great confidence in Padarath. "He is very energetic; additional responsibilities are not likely to slow him down."

The survey also identified government ministers Davendranath Tancoo, Saddam Hosein, Jearlean John, Devesh Maharaj, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Lackram Bodoe, Ravi Ratiram, Kama Maharaj, Michael Dowlath, Sean Sobers and Vandana Mohit as being seen as good performers since the election.