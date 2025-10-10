Mother, son murdered in Friendship Village, 2 relatives critical

Gracelyn Ramberan. -

A family was almost wiped out in Friendship Village, San Fernando, on October 10, after gunmen killed a mother and son and left two close relatives fighting for their lives in hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 48-year-old Gracelyn Ramberan and her son, Randy Rampersad, 25, a gardener.

Ramberan’s husband, Vijai Rampersad, and Randy’s wife, Kimberly Rampersad, remain in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The shooting took place around 2.30 am at the family’s home, when gunmen stormed the house and opened fire.

The incident occurred on the first floor of the two-storey home. Gunmen reportedly entered through the front door of the house, at Peterloo Street Extension. Ramberan’s body was found at the entrance, while her son’s body was discovered on the road in front of the house.

The attackers are believed to have escaped through nearby bushes leading to Cipero Street.

Relatives and residents say they are unsure of the cause of the deadly attack.

Officers from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, are continuing investigations.

These killings come just weeks after 13-year-old Mariah Seenath was murdered in the same community.