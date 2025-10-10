Let courts decide Lee’s fate

Housing Minister David Lee - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: There has been a surge of public chatter and knee-jerk calls for the dismissal of David Lee as Housing Minister, following the relaid charges against him. I must respectfully disagree with these sentiments. Such demands are not only premature but also risk eroding the very principles of justice upon which our democracy is built.

As political analyst Prof Hamid Ghany has rightly observed, the circumstances of this matter are very different from other cases. If Lee chooses to resign, that is his personal decision. However, it is important to remember that these charges were previously dismissed ­– an indication that no legitimate case could be sustained. There is every likelihood that they will once again collapse under scrutiny.

At stake here is not merely Lee’s political future, but a principle that protects every citizen of this republic: innocent until proven guilty. To discard this principle is to trample on justice itself and to undermine the very foundation of our democracy.

This eagerness to leap from allegation to outright punishment – particularly when directed at political figures – too often resembles persecution rather than accountability. It reeks of political witch-hunts instead of the fair and impartial pursuit of justice. Such conduct undermines, rather than strengthens, our democratic institutions.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was succinct and unambiguous in her response:

“We have respect for the courts of the land. Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result.”

Her words cut through the noise with precision, reminding the nation that the rule of law must prevail over hysteria. I stand in full agreement with this position. At this critical juncture, what our country needs is not trial by media or mob, but a steadfast commitment to due process, fairness, and respect for the courts. Anything less leaves our democracy at the mercy of smear campaigns and political witch-hunts.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail