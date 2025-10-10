Junior Benjamin set to act as CoP

Soon to be acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo

DCP Junior Benjamin will be back at the helm of the TTPS temporarily, as acting commissioner of police, as outlined in the Order Paper for the sitting of the House of Representatives on October 10.

The paper, published online on October 9, added that ACP Curt Simon will act as a DCP, in Benjamin’s place.

The first item in the House’s business for the sitting is a paper to be presented by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander.

“The Notification of Her Excellency, the President, in respect of the nomination of Mr Junior Benjamin, Deputy Commissioner of Police for appointment to act in the Office of Commissioner of Police,” the Order Paper said. Alexander will also present a paper for Simon to be confirmed as an acting DCP.

Speculation is that MPs will be told the period of time for these acting appointments and the reason why substantive CoP Allister Guevarro will be out of office. Efforts on October 9, to reach Guevarro for an explanation on his absence from office, proved futile.

The order paper also has two motions, for these two nominations, to be presented by Alexander for debate by MPs.

The first motion says the Constitution (section 123) says the Police Service Commission (PSC) has the power to appoint persons to act as CoP or DCP.

The PSC must send the names of nominees for these two posts to the President of the Republic, who in turn will issue a notification for each nominee that will be subject to Parliament’s approval.

The motion then revealed President Christine Kangaloo issued a notification for Benjamin on October 3. The motion for Simon had similar provisions.

Under introduction of bills, the order paper also says Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, will introduce The Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for debate later in the sitting.

The House will receive reports by Auditor General’s office headed by Jaiwantie Ramdass on the long-standing non-submission of annual financial statements by three regional corporations.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo will lay the reports and move that they be sent to the Public Accounts Committee.