Jade Monkey Carnival Project riddim features 4 Tobago artistes

Verse -

Boston-based music producer, Diamond Dale has collaborated with well-known Tobago entertainment hub, Jade Monkey to produce the riddim, Jade Monkey Carnival Project.

The riddim features four Tobagonian artistes, Mikie Tower, Verse, J- Kez and Shurwayne Winchester.

Diamond Dale said the project started off ahead of Carnival 2025 season, however efforts to complete it failed then, as both he and many artistes approached, were absorbed in the season’s bustling activity. Winchester was the lone artiste who had voiced a song on the production and Dale recalled Winchester later asking him to share the riddim with another artiste out of Tobago.

“He shared it with Mikie Tower – a Tobago artiste and producer and Mikie went into the studio,” said Dale. One thing led to another and before long, the riddim had been sturdily supported by four Tobagonian artistes. “I hadn’t realised it until one day while driving, it hit me. I called Shurwayne and I asked him if he’d realised that the riddim was all Tobagonian artistes. I suggested that it be released for Tobago carnival this year and he agreed.”

“It’s a Bouyon flavoured riddim, mixed in with the traditional soca sound. With the explosion of Bouyon around the region and even internationally, it’s as good a time as any, to deliver music that fuses our Trinbagonian sound with what’s hot,” said Dale. With the assistance of Dominican producer, Dada, the riddim was completed with each song written by the respective artiste. “I’m really happy to be a part of something that’s home grown – a powerful show of camaraderie among artistes from Tobago who respect each other and are giving something to show the world that Tobago’s artistes are just as good as every artiste in the region.”

Dale said he hopes this effort will help build more confidence in Tobago’s artistes. “I would definitely encourage producers and songwriters to engage the Tobago artistes more. They have the ability to do just what the Trinidad acts are doing, but they need to be given the same opportunities.

“This festival belongs to the people of Tobago and it’s a representation of the rich tapestry of cultural traditions and creativity they possess. I’m really happy about this and I think it just might have been God’s work because the way it turned out being all Tobago artistes on this riddim, is nothing short of remarkable,” he said.

Dale and the Tobago artistes on the Jade Monkey Carnival Project are confident that the people of Tobago will enjoy their contributions to the carnival. “There’s enough room for everyone. It’s important for us to help each other grow and Tobago’s annual carnival has the ability to offer its people that opportunity.”

Expressing a strong sense of gratitude for the opportunity, Dale said, “I’m really grateful to Shurwayne for believing in me. He gave me the encouragement to get into production and it’s been a dream come true. He opened doors for me and I hope what I’ve done here with this riddim, will open doors for these Tobago artistes because, quite frankly, they deserve it.”

He extended his gratitude to the management at Jade Monkey for their role in investing and supporting the project.