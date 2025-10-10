India batters pummel West Indies on first day of second Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat after scoring a century on the first day of the second Test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 10. - AP PHOTO

WEST Indies are already facing an uphill task after just one day in the second Test match against India, as the regional bowlers could only manage two wickets on the opening day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, on October 10.

India closed the day on 318 for two with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the way as the left-hander batted for the entire day.

Jaiswal is eyeing a double-century, closing on 173 not out off 253 balls with 22 fours.

The opening pair of Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on 58 for the first wicket, before the latter was stumped by Tevin Imlach for 38 off 54 deliveries to give left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican the wicket.

Sai Sudharsan then joined Jaiswal and the pair took the match away from West Indies with a second-wicket partnership of 193 runs.

Sudharsan would have been hoping to score his first Test century, but he was given leg before to Warrican for 87.

He faced 165 balls and struck 12 fours in his innings.

India captain Shubman Gill (20 not out) came to the crease, helping India to stumps without any further loss.

Warrican, the only successful bowler for West Indies so far, took 2/60 in 20 overs.

West Indies are hoping to level the two-match series after being crushed by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test.

Summarised scores:

INDIA 318/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 2/60) vs WEST INDIES.