Dutch-born Payne ready to rumble with Trinidad and Tobago

Dutch-born right back Deron Payne (far right) trains alongside his TT teammates in preparation for their Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier away to Bermuda on October 10. Photo courtesy TTFA -

DUTCH-born right back Deron Payne is ready to represent the country of his father’s birth as he aims to make his Trinidad and Tobago debut when the Dwight Yorke-coached team take on Bermuda in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup on October 10. The match will kick off from 6 pm at the Bermuda National Stadium in Devonshire.

The 23-year-old Payne, who plies his trade with FC Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie, has made five appearances in the Dutch top flight so far this season and is now ready to make an impact with the TT squad.

With Crystal Palace wing back Rio Cardines growing into the right back role for TT in the recent qualifying matches, Payne may have a fight on his hands to command a starting position straight off the bat. However, he’s ready to fight for his place and help TT climb group B in Concacaf’s final round.

“It’s a major honour. We have four big games coming up, so I want to give my all with the team to secure as many points as we can,” Payne told TT Football Association media in a video which was shared on October 9.

“Before, I was just focusing on my career football. I’m still young, of course. My club football was the main focus. Now, I’m stable with that, so I can look at international things. I discussed with my dad, and I think it’s a good opportunity for me to support the country.”

TT (one point) are currently third in group B behind Jamaica (six points) and Curacao (four points) – a team they meet in the second match of this Fifa window at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao, on October 14. TT, who are still scoreless in the final round after two games, would likely need a win against the cellar-placed Bermuda to keep their Fifa 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

Looking ahead to that Curacao clash, when he will get the opportunity to rub shoulders with players he has faced at club level in Holland, Payne said, “I know some of the boys. It will be a nice duel. I think we can beat them. I know we have a good chance so I’ll speak to some of them and maybe get some intel.”

Payne, who joined Volendam’s senior ranks in 2023, has already experienced the highs and lows of relegation and promotion in his young career. He said it has been an amazing experience in Dutch football thus far and believes that his hard-working nature and direct approach on the field of play are attributes that will make him an asset for the TT team.