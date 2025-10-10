Ding Dong releases 2 songs ahead of Tobago carnival

Ding Dong - Photo by Mya Quamie

Soca artiste Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) is out the gate early, already delivering two songs ahead of Tobago carnival saying he’s doing what he has to, to be able to give fans a full range of music, no matter demographic or vibe.

A media release said, over the past few years, Ding Dong has consistently delivered for Carnival ensuring that he has not only been a mainstay to the festival, but an ambassador of the new sound of soca music. A frontline artiste with de All Starz Band, Ding Dong takes his artistry seriously, explaining that he dutifully works with a new producer and songwriter each year.

As he prepares for this year’s Tobago carnival and Trinidad Carnival 2026, he has turned to songwriter Emmanuel Rudder and producer, Richard Gosine.

“I’ve released Wanna Party on the Guitar Man riddim,” said the artiste, explaining that the riddim, which also features Salty and Ms Kerlz, is Gosine’s breakthrough project. “He’s been on the scene, but this is actually his first project and the riddim is named after him,” he said. Wanna Party is just one of a series of songs Ding Dong plans on releasing for Tobago carnival. “These songs will essentially make the transition into Trinidad’s carnival, but I’ve been observing the growth of Tobago’s festival and we’re making Tobago the focus for now.”

A second single, Mas Band Thoughts was released on September 12. Featuring DJ Spider, the track was produced by both DJ Spider and Darien Bailey and hears the entertainer manipulate his vocals to introduce listeners to something less invasive, and possibly, a little more enticing, the release said.

“I’ve been setting up my repertoire in a specific way. I started off with 105 BPM and each season, I’ve tried to catch four songs in a BPM before moving on to a higher BPM. Right now, I’m hitting 115-130. I need two more songs at 130 and then I’ll move into power soca to have a well-rounded set,” he said.

Discipline has been a key component to the success of this radio disc- jockey turned all-out soca artiste. Now, bent on ensuring that his body can further his ambitions on stage, he’s pushing hard for a better physical weight. “Documenting my weight-loss journey has shown people that patience and discipline is the key to growth in life, I think. I’m showing the relationship between mind, body, soul and fitness. The journey is not easy,” he admits, highlighting that for him, sleep – a necessary component, is often difficult to attain. “As an entertainer, sleep is hard and the body needs sleep to repair itself when you’re on a fitness journey. When your body is accustomed to being up during peak season, reverting to sleeping at night becomes difficult. I call it the party body and you can’t change that because you’ll be tired at events when that time comes around again.”

Big plans and equally big songs in store for fans of soca music, “I’m giving my repertoire a little more maturity when it comes to the catalogue. The aim is to make the catalogue of music diverse,” he said, encouraging variety and enjoyment for the seasons of revelry ahead, first in Tobago and then in Trinidad, come February 2026.