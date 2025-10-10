Digicel staff join buddy walk in support of inclusion

Digicel employees proudly display their Buddy Walk medals in support of the Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN). -

Digicel staff proudly joined hundreds of participants at Buddy Walk 2025, hosted by the Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) on October 5, in celebration of inclusion and awareness for individuals with Down syndrome.

A media release said, over 40 Digicel employees and their families joined in the walk, which has become one of the company’s most anticipated annual staff activities. “The Buddy Walk is always a highlight for us! It’s more than just a walk, it’s a celebration of love, inclusion, and community. We look forward to showing our support and spreading the message that everyone belongs,” said Rhea Hosein, customs clearance executive - procurement. Through their participation, Digicel contributed $4,800 towards the initiative, reinforcing its partnership with DSFN in advancing advocacy and education.

The colourful and joy-filled event brought together families, supporters, and organisations, all united in celebrating the abilities of persons with Down syndrome, the release said.

The initiative aligns perfectly with the Digicel Foundation’s mission to improve opportunities for persons with disabilities, and the Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration with DSFN on future projects promoting inclusion, awareness and community spirit.