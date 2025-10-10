Creamery Yogurt partners with Cancer Society

From left, Hadco Ltd's marketing manager Marc Clarke, brand manager for Creamery Yogurt, Anastasia Pickering, and Treasurer of the TT Cancer Society Liza Yunis at the launch of a partnership between Creamery Yogurt and the Society. - Photo courtesy Hadco Ltd

A shared commitment to community well-being took centre stage recently as Creamery Yogurt and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) officially announced a new partnership aimed at raising funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.

At a press conference in Port of Spain, representatives from both organisations unveiled an impactful initiative – with every tub of Creamery Yogurt that is purchased, fifty cents will be donated to the TT Cancer Society.

This collaboration comes as part of Creamery Yogurt’s broader mission to support causes that directly impact the lives of Trinidad and Tobago citizens and underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering healthier communities.

Speaking at the press conference, Anastasia Pickering, brand manager for the Creamery range of products, described the partnership as a natural extension of the brand’s values.

“At Creamery, we believe that wellness extends beyond what’s on the shelf, it’s about nurturing a healthier, stronger society.

" Partnering with the TT Cancer Society allows us to contribute meaningfully to the fight against cancer while encouraging healthier lifestyle choices. Every tub purchased is now more than a delicious treat, it’s a step toward hope, research, and support for those affected by cancer.”

Speaking on behalf of the TT Cancer Society, Liza Yunis, Treasurer, Board of Directors said, “The TTCS has been at the forefront of cancer education, screening, and patient support for over five decades and welcomed this initiative with Creamery Yogurt as a significant boost to its ongoing programs.”

Also addressing the media, Marć Clarke, Marketing Manager at Hadco Limited, the local distributor of Creamery Yogurt, highlighted the importance of private – public partnerships in driving social impact.

“This initiative reflects what we stand for at Hadco, using our platforms and partnerships to make a positive difference. By supporting the TT Cancer Society, we are empowering consumers to join this fight with every purchase, proving that small actions can lead to big change.”

The partnership officially began on October 1, and will continue through November 30, with funds raised going directly toward TTCS’s ongoing cancer awareness campaigns, early detection programmes, and patient support services.

Hadco Group According to the Hadco Group website, Hado Ltd was formed in 1992, by three brothers: John, Robert and Joseph Hadad, who to this day – 33 years later – remain co-CEOs of the Group.

Over the years Hadco Ltd has grown into the Hadco Group of Companies, a thriving modern conglomerate with diversification in the following divisions: distribution, manufacturing, recycling, and experiences. The group's operations extend to Latin America, the Caribbean region, Europe and the USA.