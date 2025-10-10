Author Scarlet Ibis James to launch books in Trinidad and Tobago

Author Scarlet Ibis James -

Author Scarlet Ibis James will be promoting her books Scarlet Yearnings: Stories of Love and Desire and Scarlet Birthright: What They Left Behind during her upcoming month-long Scarlet Book Tour, beginning on October 11.

In a release on October 8, Outright Concepts Ltd communications strategist Alette Liz Williams said the award-winning author has been quietly building an international following for her books.

“Both explore love, longing and the legacy of family – subjects that sit close to the heart for anyone who has ever loved deeply, lost something, or tried to make sense of where they come from. Her writing is tender, layered and profoundly Caribbean. It captures the rhythm of speech, the weight of silence, and the quiet courage that binds generations.”

To mark her homecoming, James will release a limited-edition print of Scarlet Birthright: What They Left Behind, featuring exclusive art by Nick Low and printed locally by Print on Demand Ltd. The special edition will be available only at tour events.

The release said the tour begins on October 11 with a premium sip and read experience at Scribbles and Quills Bookstore in Chaguanas, hosted by literary curator Kevin George.

On October 12, James will join Arlene Holman, host of the popular podcast Sunbeam Chats and founder of Akari Hub, for the second edition of Chapters and Chats in collaboration with LiveStyle Books, at the Bird and Palm at The Normandie Hotel in St Ann’s.

“With its warm wood, sunlight filtering through tall windows and touches of greenery, it blends the charm of a book café with the ease of a creative salon. Guests are invited to bring their current read, settle in for quiet reading, then share reflections and connect with fellow book lovers before hearing from Scarlet herself. It promises to be a relaxed afternoon filled with food, conversation and the kind of intimacy that only good stories create,” said the release.

Her books will travel to Tobago on October 15, where they will be available at Heritage Haven Boutique and Shore Things Café and Craft.

The tour will conclude with an intimate author conversation on October 25 at Paper Based Bookshop in Port of Spain, where she will be joined by author and publishing professional Marsha Gomes-McKie.

The release said each stop promises more than a signing.

“It promises a genuine exchange between an author and the people whose voices echo in her stories. Readers can expect thoughtful conversation, meaningful connection and a reminder that storytelling remains one of the most powerful ways to preserve culture and community."

Register or learn more at www.scarletibisjames.com. Follow @scarlet.ibis.james for updates.