$100K reward for missing businessman

- File photo

CRIME Stoppers is offering a $100,000 cash reward for any information that would help in finding missing central businessman, Imraz Ali.

Ali was last seen leaving a mechanic shop in Freeport, driving a black Nissan X-Trail, with number plate PDT 6829, at approximately 4 pm on September 4. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

“Do you have information on the possible whereabouts of Mr Imraz Ali? Have you heard someone speaking about Mr Imraz Ali? Can you recall seeing someone you know in the vicinity at the time he was last seen?

To qualify for the full $100,000 reward, anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com, or on the Crime Stoppers P3 TIPS app,” the Crime Stoppers flyer said.