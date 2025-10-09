Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! returns to Cipriani College

A scene from the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!. -

RS/RR Productions’ Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! heads back to Cipriani College for two shows on October 11 and 12.

A media release said, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! continues RS/RR Productions' of winning plays including Married and Mischievous and Love Is Ah Wuk.

When one seemingly normal day spirals into total disaster – with girls ending up in beds they don't belong in, nobody remembering how they got there, and a loud-mouth maid stirring up everyone's business – audiences discover exactly what happens when you trust your best friend with your woman. As the saying goes, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn!, the release said.

The cast features Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson. and the hilarious Andrew Friday. The production is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Cipriani College box office opens 12 pm-6 pm. Online tickets are also available.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on October 11 and 6.30 pm on October 12.

For more info and tickets call 481-2185 /338-6024 /744-7581