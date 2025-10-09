West Side Stars lift women's Under-19 national volleyball title

West Side Stars Volleyball Club, the victorious women's under-19 team at the 2025 TT Volleyball Federation National Championships. Photo courtesy West Side Stars -

National women's coach Deon Hutchinson and his West Side Stars 1 team lifted the women's Under-19 title at the TT Volleyball Federation's (TTVF) National Championships at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, on October 3. They got a 25-16, 25-15 victory over Southern United Volleyball Association (SUVA) in the gold-medal match.

Having earned a straight-sets victory (25-10, 25-5) over their West Side Stars 2 counterparts in the semifinals on September 24, the West Side 1 girls were again in fine form as they only needed two sets to get by a SUVA team who defeated JMVP in their semi.

The win was made all the more sweeter for West Side 1 as they had also clinched the Under-19 title in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the battle for the bronze medal, JMVP dug deep when they got a two sets to one win over West Side 2 to finish third. JMVP won the first set 25-18, before West Side 2 took the second set 25-22 to set up an exciting third and final set. In the decisive set, the JMVP girls stood tall and pulled away 25-13 to win the match.

The TTVF lauded West Side 1 for their feat via an Instagram post on October 4.

"We extend congratulations to WSS 1 for their victory in the Under-19 category of the 2025 National Volleyball Championships. The gold-medal match against SUVA was nothing short of phenomenal – a showcase of high-level volleyball from both teams," the post said.

"We're immensely proud of the young athletes who gave it their all on the court."