US grants government licence to negotiate with Venezuela on Dragon gas deal

Attorney General John Jeremie. -

Attorney General John Jeremie has announced that the government has been granted an OFAC licence by the US to pursue the Dragon gas deal, but only to begin negotiations with Venezuela.

The Attorney General made the announcement at the Attorney General and Legal Affairs office in Port of Spain.

Although he was reluctant to divulge details, Jeremie said the licence was granted on October 8 as the first phase of a “tiered approach,” which would require the TT government to reach certain “benchmarks” which would give the US certain “benefits” through US companies.

He however described the requirements as “reasonable and attainable.” He added that the licence has been granted for six months. However, he noted that the TT Government has not yet begun negotiations with the Venezuelan government.

With the granting of the licence Jeremie declared that the Dragon gas deal was “alive,” despite not having a face-to-face conversation with Venezuela.

“I might not have said that we have begun negotiations with Venezuela but I have reason for saying that the Dragon gas deal is alive. We might not have sat around the table (with the Maduro government), no one has gone to Caracas, but that does not mean to say that there has been radio silence between TT and Venezuela, I am just not able to comment on it.”