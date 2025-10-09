US Air Force plane touches down at Piarco Airport

ON TT SOIL: A US Air Force C17 aircraft is seen at Piarco International Airport on Thursday where it arrived to repatriate back to the United States, the body of a US embassy official, who died on October 2. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE arrival on October 9, of a United States Air Force (USAF) C17 aircraft at Piarco International Airport, set many tongues wagging with social media posts claiming the US military was arriving en masse into Trinidad as part of the ongoing American military action in the Caribbean Sea against Venezuelan narco-terrorists.

However, when Newsday checked with officials of the American embassy in Port of Spain, the explanation given was that the aircraft had arrived to collect and repatriate the body of an embassy official who had died earlier this month.

An embassy official, in response to a query, told Newsday, “The US Embassy confirms that a US military aircraft landed at Piarco International Airport on October 9 to repatriate the remains of our embassy colleague who passed away last week.

"We remain deeply grateful for the caring support of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, especially at this difficult time.”

With the arrival of the aircraft, social media users who commented on posts showing photos of the C17 aircraft, were convinced that this was proof that the US military had arrived to use Trinidad and a launch pad for a fresh offensive against Venezuela.

"Yuh see, look the Americans have arrived. You see how this government damaging our country's reputation by allowing a foreign country on our soil to operate against our neighbour, Venezuela," said a post in response to a Facebook account which posted photos of the C17 aircraft.

After several hours on the runway, the aircraft departed Piarco on Thursday afternoon with the embassy official's body on board.