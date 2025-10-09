The cost of neglecting vision, a global burden we can prevent

A man undergoes screening for vision and the health of his eyes. -

Safia Ali

Optometrist, TTOA president-elect

World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, shines a spotlight on the widespread issues of vision impairment and blindness and the urgent need to address them. The initiative, co-ordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) under the Vision 2020 programme, aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to improve global eye health. The day highlights the importance of accessible eye care for all. Through the ongoing Love Your Eyes campaign, it calls on individuals, communities, and policymakers alike to recognize the value of healthy vision and take action to protect it.

Each year, World Sight Day reminds us of something we often overlook until it begins to slip away — our ability to see. Vision is the most dominant of our senses and it shapes nearly every aspect of daily life, from education and employment to safety and independence. Yet the WHO reports that over a billion people worldwide are living with vision problems that could have been avoided or treated.

The impact of poor eye health goes far beyond the individual. It creates economic strain, social challenges, and emotional burdens that affect families, communities, and entire nations. This World Sight Day offers a timely moment to consider both the global scale of vision loss and the steep cost of neglecting eye care.

Global impact of vision loss

The scale of vision impairment worldwide is striking. The WHO estimates that 2.2 billion people globally are living with visual impairment, and at least one billion of these cases could have been prevented or are yet to be addressed. Most are caused by manageable conditions, including uncorrected refractive errors such as nearsightedness and farsightedness, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic eye disease.

The social costs are just as severe. A child with undiagnosed vision problems struggles to keep up in school, often mislabelled as slow or inattentive. An adult unable to read, drive, or perform skilled tasks may lose their job. An elderly person with vision loss may lose independence and experience depression or lack of self-esteem and may experience social withdrawal.

Vision care is closely linked to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Without healthy sight, achieving quality education, reducing poverty, and promoting decent work and economic growth becomes significantly more challenging. A major concern is also the forecasted rapid rise in the global demand for eyecare in years to come, due to population growth, an ageing society, and shifting lifestyle patterns. Therefore, in essence, safeguarding vision is key to supporting human development and progress.

Cost of neglecting vision

When vision is neglected, the costs are measured in far more than eyesight. Economically, the toll is enormous. Studies estimate that uncorrected vision problems cost the global economy over US$400 billion annually in lost productivity. People who cannot see clearly are unable to work at their full potential — or at all. Families lose income when a breadwinner’s vision deteriorates. Healthcare systems face higher costs treating advanced disease instead of preventing it early.

Neglect fuels a vicious cycle: limited access to care leads to untreated conditions, which lead to vision loss, which in turn fuels poverty and dependence, placing further strain on families and societies.

As Peter Holland, a global health leader has put it, "Vision loss is a truly universal problem...This comes at a tangible cost not just for individuals, but for families, communities and economies" and emphasising the economic and social ripple effects.

The Local Lens: TT

Here in TT, these global challenges feel very close to home. Diabetes is one of our most pressing health concerns, and with it comes a rise in diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of vision loss. Many individuals living with diabetes are also unaware of the silent damage happening to their eyes until it is too late.

The Caribbean also faces some of the highest rates of glaucoma in the world. Known as the “silent thief of sight,” glaucoma causes gradual, irreversible vision loss typically without obvious symptoms in its early stages. By the time many patients seek help, significant damage has already been done.

The consequences extend beyond healthcare. Poor vision is a factor in road safety, contributing to accidents on our highways. In schools, children with uncorrected refractive errors are disadvantaged, falling behind their peers and facing academic challenges.

Access to care remains uneven, with rural communities facing more challenges than urban ones, and with public services often overburdened compared to private options.

Addressing these issues requires more than medical expertise — it requires a legislative change, governmental intervention, and a cultural shift in society where regular eye checks become routine and prioritised.

The way forward

The good news is that most vision impairment is preventable. The solutions are within reach:

• Regular eye exams: Do not wait for symptoms. Many eye diseases, including glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, progress silently.

• Healthy lifestyles: Managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, protecting eyes from UV light, and taking breaks from screens all support long-term eye health.

• Community action: Schools, NGOs, and local health centres can play a bigger role in screenings, especially for children and seniors.

• Policy and advocacy: The government and healthcare leaders must continue investing in affordable and accessible eye care, ensuring that cost and distance are not barriers to sight. Emphasis must also be given to policy changes.

World Sight Day is a reminder that protecting vision is about more than eyes. It is about education, employment, safety, independence, and dignity. It is about enhancing human lives.

Neglecting vision costs us all. But by prioritizing eye health, we can lift a burden that weighs heavily on individuals and nations alike.

As we mark World Sight Day, let us remember that sight is not just about seeing. It is about living, and it is a gift too valuable to neglect.