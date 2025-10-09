Sports minister Phillip Watts hails Stewart's World Para-Athletics Champs silver

Akeem Stewart after returning home on October 6. PHOTO COURTESY SPORTT - SPORTT

Para-athlete Akeem Stewart came in for high praise from Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs (MSYA) Phillip Watts and other ministry officials upon his return home from another historic World Para-Athletics Championships showing in New Delhi, India.

Stewart captured his fourth medal at this level when he threw to silver in the men’s F44 discus. Stewart launched the disc a season’s best distance of 59.64 metres, with Colombian Andres Mosquera Neira (60.26m) winning gold and Great Britain’s Dan Greaves (52.42m) claiming bronze.

When Stewart returned to TT on October 6, he was greeted by MSYA and SporTT officials at the Piarco International Airport.

A MSYA statement said Watts congratulated the thrower on behalf of the TT government.

“Akeem has once again proven that resilience, dedication, and the heart of a champion are the true hallmarks of a titan,” Watts said. “His silver medal is not just a personal victory, but a beacon of inspiration for our entire nation. We are immensely proud of his achievement on the world stage, and the government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting our athletes as they continue to fly our flag high.”

Stewart said he was a bit ill in the lead-up to the meet and did not want all his preparation and hard work to go in vain.

“I was sick leading up to the games, and it looks bad on an athlete to prepare, train hard and not perform. Winning this is something I really wanted. Silver is a stepping stone in the right direction,” he said at the welcome.

His silver medal finish means Stewart now holds four World Para-Athletics Championships medals, having captured F44 javelin and F44 shot put gold in 2017, and F44 discus bronze in 2015.

He's also a 2016 Paralympic Games F44 gold (javelin) and silver (discus), and 2024 F64 silver medallist.

MSYA acting permanent secretary Gabre-Jesu McTair, said, “We at the MSYA recognise the significance of the medal you have won, and what it means to TT.”

Paralympic Games Committee president Sudhir Ramessar praised Stwewart’s resilience and consistency on the global stage.

“He continues to excel and place TT at the pinnacle of para-sporting excellence.” Stewart’s performance, he added, "stands as an inspiration for all aspiring para-athletes throughout the region.”