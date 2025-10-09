Sport ministry distributes $1.5m in funds

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, middle, presents a cheque to athletes and officials of sporting bodies at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain, on October 8. Also in the photo is permanent secretary Beverly Reid-Samuel, third from left. - SPORTT

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs hosted a cheque distribution ceremony on October 8 at its Conference Room, Nicholas Towers, where 15 individuals and organisations were presented with cheques amounting to $1,585,000 in support of their forthcoming sporting and youth development initiatives.

A sport ministry media release said, "This strategic investment underscores the ministry’s steadfast commitment to empowering athletes, coaches and youth leaders through meaningful financial partnerships. The assistance provided will bolster international competition preparation, stimulate community-based youth programmes and strengthen the fabric of local sport and development projects across TT."

Delivering brief remarks, director of sports Gabre Jesu McTair, reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to nurturing opportunities for young people and athletes to achieve their fullest potential.

“Today’s disbursement represents more than financial assistance; it reflects our belief in the potential of our citizens to represent TT with pride, purpose and excellence,” McTair said. “We remain committed to ensuring that our sporting and youth sectors are vibrant, well-supported and continually inspired.”

Recipients were grateful for the ministry’s ongoing support, noting that the funds will play a vital role in their preparation, training and community engagement efforts.

"The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs remains dedicated to championing the growth of sport and youth empowerment throughout TT, recognising that sustained investment in these sectors is crucial to building national pride and promoting social development."