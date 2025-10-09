Padarath on Lee's arrest: The PM has spoken

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Barry Padarath says Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has clearly articulated the government's position on the re-arrest of Housing Minister David Lee on fraud allegations.

Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested on charges relating to the use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to Lee as an MP.

Lee is also a UNC deputy political leader and Caroni Central MP.

They were charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in tax revenue related to the importation of a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG sedan valued at over $2 million.

The taxes in the case include $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming that the vehicle was his, to claim tax exemptions he was entitled to, as an MP.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

On April 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send it to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, the DPP’s office initiated the two-step process for a judge’s warrant for the two to have the case possibly reinstated.

In a statement on October 7, Persad-Bissessar said, "We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result."

In a WhatsApp comment on October 8, Padarath said, "The Prime Minister has spoken on this matter."

He added, "The government stands on the position articulated by the Prime Minister."