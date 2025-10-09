Melly Rose happy to be back home

Melly Rose -

International vocalist Melly Rose is opening up about her life-changing decision to leave the US and move back to Trinidad and Tobago. For Rose, the move was more than a change of scenery, it was a return to peace, purpose and natural beauty.

“People always ask me, why would you leave America to come back here? And my answer is simple: in TT, you get to live more,” says Rose. “Living in America felt like being stuck in a constant rat race. Here, I have peace. I can pick up any day and go to the river or the beach. TT is so naturally beautiful, and that beauty grounds me.”

Rose, who was born at Mt Hope Hospital before growing up in the United States, shared that her return to TT has been the best decision she has ever made. She encourages others in the diaspora to consider moving back home, said a media release.

“I tell all my family and friends who still live in the US to come back. Especially in times like these, there’s nothing more valuable than living in a place that gives you balance,

community, and joy.”

For Rose, being from the Caribbean is its own blessing. “Every Caribbean person I know that lives outside of their home country says the same thing, it’s such a beautiful thing to be from the Caribbean, and how proud they are of where they came from,” she explains. “We have the best of everything, the culture, the food, the music, the beaches, and most of all, the people. There’s a richness here you can’t find anywhere else in the world.”

Her journey reflects the spirit of many in the diaspora who long to reconnect with their roots and rediscover the joy of island living. By choosing home, Melly Rose continues to show that success and peace can thrive right here in the Caribbean