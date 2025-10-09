Light The Way

THE EDITOR: These days it’s very understandable to feel overwhelmed by the myriad of problems in the world. However, it is imperative that we not lose hope and we do whatever we can to help each other. Hope my poem helps in lighting the way.

In a world of bruises

Let us be the salve

When common courtesy walks out the door

Let us encourage her to return

Light the way with words of kindness and gestures of goodwill

Be beacons of hope

Ambassadors of peace

Champions of righteousness

Too often the voices of the marginalised go unheeded

Big business is the name of the game

Power by any means necessary

Blatant disregard for the planet

We progress into danger

Speak out before it’s too late

When good people remain silent

Havoc reigns

In a world of bruises

Let us be the salve.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail