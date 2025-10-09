Light The Way
THE EDITOR: These days it’s very understandable to feel overwhelmed by the myriad of problems in the world. However, it is imperative that we not lose hope and we do whatever we can to help each other. Hope my poem helps in lighting the way.
In a world of bruises
Let us be the salve
When common courtesy walks out the door
Let us encourage her to return
Light the way with words of kindness and gestures of goodwill
Be beacons of hope
Ambassadors of peace
Champions of righteousness
Too often the voices of the marginalised go unheeded
Big business is the name of the game
Power by any means necessary
Blatant disregard for the planet
We progress into danger
Speak out before it’s too late
When good people remain silent
Havoc reigns
In a world of bruises
Let us be the salve.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
