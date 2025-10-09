How Chilat can bridge Caribbean businesses to China’s factories

During my recent trip to China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took our delegation to a city every Caribbean entrepreneur should know — Yiwu, the global capital of small commodities. Home to more than 70 000 vendors, it’s where much of the world’s trade quietly begins.

While there, we visited the headquarters of Chilat, a company that has become a powerhouse in linking China with Latin America. We were greeted by Mindy (Wang Min), co-founder and managing director, who gave us a guided tour and presentation on how her firm helps businesses in Latin America — and now, the Caribbean — source directly from China.

As she explained their process, it clicked instantly: Mindy and Chilat are solving the same problems Caribbean businesses struggle with — language barriers, unreliable suppliers, and high logistics costs. For our region, this company represents a blueprint for smarter trade and scalable growth.

From a family vision to a global bridge

Chilat’s story began in 1998, when Lily Dai started sourcing products from Yiwu for clients in Argentina. By 2003, she opened an office to help other importers do the same. In 2011, entrepreneurs Mindy (Wang Min) and Renyi (Andy) formalised the operation under Mingzhan Import & Export Co, transforming it into a structured trade agency.

By 2016, they registered the Chilat brand — short for China Latinoamerica — and built a bilingual team of more than 80 professionals, including 40 Spanish-speaking specialists in Yiwu and Guangzhou.

Their corporate website, www.chilat.com, serves as the hub for business services such as supplier verification, sourcing consultations, and logistics management. Their dedicated sourcing marketplace, shop.chilat.com — known as Chilatshop — lets importers browse and request quotes for thousands of factory-direct products. Together, the two platforms form a complete trade ecosystem built on trust and professional support.

What makes Chilatshop different

Platforms like Alibaba or 1688 leave buyers to handle everything — verification, quality checks, and shipping. Chilatshop takes a different route. It’s a full-service sourcing platform backed by the Chilat team’s two decades of experience.

Here’s how it works:

1. Selection and quotation: Choose products on shop.chilat.com and receive verified supplier quotes within 48 hours.

2. Payment and validation: Chilat confirms total costs and accepts payment only after verifying the factory.

3. Quality control and consolidation: Orders are inspected in China before shipping.

4. Shipping and delivery: The company manages logistics, customs paperwork, and port delivery.

The minimum order is US$2,000, but buyers can mix products from more than 50,000 suppliers — ideal for Caribbean importers testing new categories.

This structure of bilingual support, verified factories, and mandatory quality control has made Chilatshop a trusted partner for Latin American SMEs — and now a viable solution for the Caribbean.

Smarter logistics, lower costs

For small-island economies, freight costs often kill competitiveness. Chilat’s model changes that.

Instead of shipping directly to our islands — where freight is expensive and inconsistent — importers can use Chilat’s trans-shipment routes through Latin American hubs such as Panama, Cartagena, or Caucedo (Dominican Republic).

The process is simple:

• Place a bulk order via Chilatshop.

• Ship to a regional hub using Chilat’s network.

• Use a Caribbean forwarder for the final leg.

This two-step model can cut landed costs by up to 40 percent, while reducing customs delays and demurrage. Chilat already uses this strategy successfully for Haiti — proof that the system works for small markets like ours.

Digital integration and the future of e-commerce

Beyond logistics, Chilat is building the digital backbone for future trade. The company operates a private API system that allows large partners to sync product catalogues, update prices, and push orders directly into Chilat’s supply chain.

For Caribbean e-commerce entrepreneurs using Shopify or WooCommerce, this is a preview of what’s next — online stores connected directly to factories in China, while Chilat manages sourcing, inspection, and freight behind the scenes.

This combination of e-commerce automation and verified supply-chain management could finally let our region scale beyond small, high-cost imports.

Why the region should care

Caribbean businesses face the same hurdles that once limited Latin American importers: small order volumes, limited supplier trust, and high middle-man costs. Chilat and Chilatshop address all three.

Through collective purchasing, trade partnerships, or chamber-level agreements, regional players could negotiate better rates, access verified suppliers, and build joint buying power. With coordination among Caribbean chambers of commerce, trade agencies, and private entrepreneurs, Chilatshop could become the backbone of a modern Caribbean-China trade bridge.

Final thoughts

When I visited Chilat’s headquarters in Yiwu, I had the chance to meet Mindy, tour the offices, and hear firsthand how the company operates. It was clear from that meeting that Chilat isn’t just another sourcing agent — it’s a bridge for international business.

Mindy and her co-founder Andy have spent more than two decades building a system that connects Chinese manufacturing to entrepreneurial markets across Latin America. And now, that same infrastructure is open to the Caribbean.

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel — the bridge already exists.

Now it’s our turn to cross it.

Because if we do, Chilatshop can finally give Caribbean businesses direct, affordable, and scalable access to China’s factories — and that changes everything.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand. He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities. Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age. Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.