Gonzales wants Lee fired: UNC tornado damaging Trinidad and Tobago

PNM Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales speaking at a media briefing on October 8 at the Opposition’s Charles Street headquarters in Port of Spain. - Joey Bartlett

PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales described the government as a “UNC tornado” and dubbed the ruling party “Calamity Jane” while commenting on recent developments involving Housing Minister David Lee. Gonzales said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has "no wiggle room" to manoeuvre and urged her to remove Lee.

While he affirmed, “everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he argued Lee, though entitled to retain his seat as MP, should not continue as a minister while criminal charges are outstanding.

“Calamity Jane is leading the people, calamity after calamity, tornado after tornado, instability after instability,” Gonzales said.

On October 7, Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re‑arrested on charges connected to Lee’s use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to MPs.

Speaking at a media briefing on October 8 at the Opposition’s Charles Street headquarters in Port of Spain, Gonzales, flanked by Senator and former Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul and former Attorney General Faris Al‑Rawi, described the events as a political catastrophe.

“Over the past 48 hours, TT has undergone a traumatic experience. A UNC tornado passed through, leaving citizens whiplashed. If this is what six months of UNC rule looks like, more storms are yet to come.”

On Lee, Gonzales placed the burden squarely on Persad‑Bissessar, urging her to defend the integrity of public office, uphold the sanctity of Cabinet, and preserve citizen trust. He referenced Westminster traditions and past precedents, noting under a PNM government, ministers facing criminal charges were removed, not based on guilt or innocence, to protect government credibility.

“During Patrick Manning’s tenure, two ministers were charged and promptly removed from Cabinet. The fact of their innocence or guilt was not the point: the preservation of institutional integrity was.”

He recalled Persad‑Bissessar herself acted similarly in 2012–13, removing Jack Warner as Minister of National Security amid serious FIFA‑related corruption allegations. He also mentioned the 2015 removal of Anand Ramlogan as Attorney General following allegations of witness tampering.

Gonzales cited the case of Marlene McDonald, removed from ministerial responsibilities during criminal proceedings under a PNM administration, and the 2002 episode in which Persad‑Bissessar, then Opposition Leader, called for the removal of PNM minister Pastor Conrad Enill over perceived integrity concerns, even though no charges were laid.

“Today, we are not dealing with rumours or investigations, but criminal charges formally laid against a sitting Cabinet minister. The presumption of innocence still applies, but tradition and precedent now demand the PM act in the public interest: remove Lee from Cabinet until the matter is adjudicated.”

Gonzales asserted it was not Lee’s decision to make, before redirecting attention to unnamed analysts, saying, “If this were a PNM minister facing similar charges, the same critics would be demanding immediate removal. Why the double standard?”

He stressed public office is not about personal loyalty or party alignment, and officeholders must be accountable.

Gonzales also lambasted junior ministers and “certain government figures” for drawing “huge salaries, $40,000 a month” while doing “hardly any substantive work.”

Gonzales claimed they spent their time “blogging all day” instead of managing ministries, even as thousands of workers in CEPEP, URP, and the reforestation programme were dismissed and many families could no longer afford to send their children to school.

Asked about junior housing ministers Anil Roberts and Phillip Alexander being touted as Lee’s potential replacements, Gonzales called them bloggers.

“If Lee is removed, a replacement must be found, but that is her (PM) prerogative. What is not optional is upholding standards of governance. This is about preserving public confidence, protecting the institution of Cabinet, and respecting the rule of law.”

He pressed Persad‑Bissessar to detach personal loyalty from official duty and act decisively by removing Lee until the courts resolve the case.

Turning to broader governance concerns, Gonzales quoted former Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams: “The alternative to the PNM is chaos and confusion.”

He criticised the government’s reliance on political appointees over merit and accused the UNC of purging qualified technocrats across state boards and executive leadership.

Using examples such as WASA, TTEC, First Citizens, Heritage, Caribbean Airlines and TSTT, he charged that professionals in public service were being displaced. This, he argued, undermines institutional memory, governance continuity and the stability of state enterprises.

“A country of 1.3 to 1.4 million people must protect its best minds, regardless of political shifts.”

He said replacing capable technocrats with political hacks would erode performance in institutions that demand high competence. While changing boards is one matter, he added, attacking executive management, which must carry out policy, is far more damaging.

“We have never before seen this in TT.”