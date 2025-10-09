Five-member cycling team for Caribbean Elite Road Champs

TT cyclist Teniel Campbell. AP PHOTO -

Five endurance cyclists will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 Caribbean Elite Road Championships which pedals off in Belize from October 9-13.

The team is led by siblings Teniel and Akil Campbell, alongside Jadian Neaves, Liam Trepte and Tariq Woods.

Managing the squad will be local cycling president Rowena Williams, Rondell Woods will serve as coach and Kevin Tinto as mechanic.

All cyclists will compete in time trial and road race events. The team arrived in Belize on October 7.