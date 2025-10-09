Executive ditches corporate world, unlocks creative soul with C-Spot

C-Spot sip and paint founder Simone Brown at her Woodbrook studio. - Photo courtesy Natalie Simone Miles

In the vast local entertainment market, sip and paint has made its mark, bringing colour, creativity and connection to large events, small parties and art studios across the world. At the forefront of bringing the artistic trend to TT’s shores is Simone Brown, founder of C-Spot sip and paint.

After celebrating ten years of her popular art studio’s establishment, Brown sat down with Business Day to reflect on her journey from corporate work to a leap of faith that turned into an entrepreneurial triumph.

Despite a successful career in graphic design and being creative director at her own agency, Brown felt the need for change.

In a search for more purposeful work, Brown was inspired by the sip-and-paint videos she saw online and began planning how to bring it to TT.

Despite her concerns about cost, sustainability, and marketability, she started with a few friends hosting her first sip and paint event at her home, surprising her friends who were initially reluctant. But with Brown’s guidance, apprehension blossomed into creation and the first evidence of what her idea could really become.

“When they were finished they were so amazed at what they created. And that gave me the confidence that I could teach them, it gave me the confidence to actually do it.”

From there, Brown invested her own money, purchasing art materials in bulk. And she wasn't deterred by not yet having a space to operate from. She held her first soft launch of C-Spot at a friend’s house and after posting it on social media, there was a surge of interest. That turned into a flood of bookings for private sip and paint parties.

As the interest and Simone’s clientele increased, C-Spot found itself in need of a home.

Starting from a small space in Glencoe, C-Spot moved to its Woodbrook studio, a warm, vibrant space decorated with paintings done by clients. This is where Brown and other facilitators host various types of sip and paint events.

Now a household name in the sip and paint industry, Brown not only hosts sessions under a variety of themes, from her popular Glow Night to corporate events.

“We made it work. We pushed through and bloomed,” she told Business day as she reflected on the journey filled with challenges.

“When I first started, it was about daring to be different, and I also saw that there was a need to open the entertainment industry a little bit, because it was lacking options. Now, I feel proud about it because it opened an industry, it created jobs, and allowed creatives to have another side income.

“Now people can come, gather with friends and family to spend time in a unique way. Those are the kinds of things that make me feel proud and our brand has stood so strong, especially in the corporate industry. It challenges me to keep on top and try new things.

Now celebrating 10 years, Brown said the company's success is bolstered by loyalty and the natural curiosity that creativity inspires.”

“My corporate clients who have been with me from day one keep coming back, even those who did a session nine or ten years ago come back…the biggest thing for me is that my brand has recognition, my brand has strength. When you Google sip and paint C-Spot shows up.

“I’ve worked hard to make sure that my brand has success going forward, people trust it.”

Even though the activity has gained massive popularity in TT, Brown said she still receives many first-time customers, most of whom have no art experience.

Along with her love for art, Brown also loves working with children and hosts many sessions for children, including a creative kids camp that explores various art mediums. She also does group sessions for the elderly and makes her classes inclusive so those with disabilities can participate.

“And these are people who don’t think they can learn anything new and you have to work with that and show them that they can…but our statement is that we connect you to your c-spot, your creative soul and we believe that everybody should explore their creative side.

“...people leave here and they learn. Some of our clients even develop a hobby after that and some return so often that they get the family discount .

And despite the various spin-offs and similar businesses that C-Spot has inspired, Brown sees the expansion positively.

“I think of that as a compliment. I've always been a trendsetter, even my first business when we started that agency, other people who create, directors and graphic designers started their own thing as well.

“I think it inspires people and that's good when people say, ‘if she can do it I can do it.’

“And yes it was a little worrying because you have to look at your pricing structure and all that but I kept myself reassured because I have a good standard. When people come, they love our studio. But I believe that everybody has their own style to offer, so it’s good that there are other people doing it and I’m happy to have helped expand the industry.”

Building on the growing success of the brand, Brown plans to expand the C-Spot studio into a space from creatives of various materials and expand on various classes like candle, chocolate and soap making.

She also plans to host cafe days where people can enjoy a drink and paint any object of their choice from her menu.