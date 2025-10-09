Economist Dr Indera Sagewan on Central Bank board

Well-known economist Dr Indera Sagewan is among seven new appointees to the Central Bank’s board of directors, a media release from the bank said on October 8.

She will join Dr Anne-Marie Mohammed, Anne-Marie Metivier-Hernandez, Mahindra Maharaj, Rawlston Singh, Dr Tricia Pirali and Vyjanti Beharry as new non-executive members of the board.

The new board members will join current existing non-executive board members, who are Joel Jack, Kern Gardiner, Lorraine Ferguson, Richard Duncan, Prof Surendra Arjoon, Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee and Terrence Walker.

The new board members will be appointed for a three-year period, effective September 12.

Sagewam is an economist with more than 25 years' experience, having served as a lecturer in economics, a policy analyst, MP, senator, evaluator and consultant.

Sagewan has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UWI in history and economics. She also has a PhD in internal relations.

She also has diplomas in private sector development, enterprise restructuring and privatisation, petroleum and gas management and has expertise in cluster and global value chain analysis of industries for sustainable development, sectoral analysis, privatisation and private sector development.

Sagewan told Newsday she was humbled by the appointment and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the confidence that was placed in her and the rest of the appointees.

“The Central Bank is the custodian of the country’s monetary system. Its stability and credibility rests on the shoulders of this noble institution. It is therefore an honour to be given the responsibility with other worthy professionals to serve,” she said.

“I believe that my years of experience as an economist well equips me to make a valid contribution guided by Governor Howai who I have tremendous respect for. I look forward to working, learning and contributing to this important aspect of national development.”