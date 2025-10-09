Dragon licence to do what?

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Months after revoking the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licence to operate in Venezuelan waters to explore the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina gas fields, the US government has reversed that decision.

The US has been disingenuous to offer TT this opportunity, irrespective of the heightened tensions that exist between the Nicolás Maduro government and the Donald Trump administration after if offered a US$50 million bounty for the arrest of the Venezuelan leader.

The heavy US military build-up with the explicit intent, I believe, to remove President Maduro leaves an unstable environment to conduct successful business transactions. The caustic and antagonistic language used by both the TT and Venezuela governments further aggravates the situation, making access to these hydrocarbon resources highly unlikely in the near future.

We must ask the pertinent question: Which is worse, not having an operating licence or having a licence you can't use?

S PERSAD

San Fernando