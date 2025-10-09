Defence Force welcomes new chief of staff

Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Captain Don Polo has been promoted to Chief of Defence Staff. - Photo courtesy TTDF

The Defence Force has welcomed its new Chief of Defence Staff Captain Don Polo following the change in leadership of the organisation in what it described as "a new chapter in the organization’s continued evolution and commitment to national defence and security."

In a statement, Polo, the former commanding officer of the Coast Guard, has been described as having 32 years "dedicated experience," and bring with him a "wealth of experience and operational expertise to the role."

On October 7, President Christine Kangaloo, acting on the advice of Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, revoked the appointment of former CDS Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel and appointed Polo.

The change in the military top seat took place around 8 pm and only became public on the morning of October 8.

The statement said Daniel tenure ended after 37 years "of distinguished service."

He was appointed to the position in March 2019 and received two terms of extension by the former PNM administration after reaching retirement age.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force extends its heartfelt gratitude to Air Vice Marshal Daniel for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and invaluable contribution to the security framework of the nation. His decades of service exemplify professionalism, loyalty, and steadfast commitment to the people of Trinidad and Tobago," the statement said.

The organisation says it remains steadfast in its mandate to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Trinidad and Tobago, while continuing to support the Government and people in the pursuit of peace, stability, and national development.