Daren Sammy expects better showing in second Test against India

West Indies opener John Campbell during a training session ahead of the second Test match against India. PHOTO BY CWI MEDIA - CWI MEDIA

NEW DELHI: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is looking forward to a much-improved showing from his side when they take on India in the second and final Test match here, on October 10. The match bowls off at midnight, TT time.

The Windies slumped to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 140 runs inside three days in the opening Test on October 4, their fifth loss in their last six Test matches.

Speaking during a press conference on October 8, Sammy said the team had done some serious introspection following the loss and was in positive spirits.

He said judging from the way the players approached their training session on October 8, he was expecting a motivated side in the final Test.

"Things have not been going well for a little bit...I see some of the guys lack confidence and it’s something that has to come from within, but you know with lack of performances it’s always hard to rise yourself above that level.

"But my job is to continue to instill that in the way we practice, in the way we think, in the way we plan and strategise,” Sammy said.

“The conversations that we had after the (first) Test, to see the way they came out there and really put a conscious effort to train better, I expect some sort of improvement, at least in the way they think and the belief they have going into this Test match.”

The West Indies last defeated India in a Test match in 2002 in the Caribbean and their last win on the subcontinent came in 1994 in a drawn Test series.

Despite those statistics, Sammy said he was not daunted by the task of possibly defeating India.

“When it’s all gloomy and doom and you see the sun burst through the clouds it brings a good mode and I thought honestly that the way we practised, just from the practice today, I saw a difference.

“The conversations that we had after the Test match, I asked and challenged every person to speak of yourself, speak about what you have to do or what you need to do in order for this team to be successful or competitive. Don’t look at the man next door, look at your own self,” Sammy said.

“The guys spoke about the things that they think they need to do and to see them really make a conscious effort out there to practise like that, I’m hoping that can now dive into the Test match and we be a much more competitive side that challenges a Test match win.” CMC