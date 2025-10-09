Cops raid illegal quarry in Manuel Congo – 40 arrested

Police outside the air-conditioned head office of an illegal quarrying site in Manuel Congo, Guanapo during a raid on Thursday. Photo by Faith Ayoung

AT least 40 illegal quarrying suspects were detained earlier this morning, October 9, after police officers from various tactical and specialist units within the TTPS raided an illegal quarry site in Manuel Congo, Guanapo, said to be at the centre of a multi-million-dollar operation.

A senior police officer, close to the operation, told Newsday the raid followed a year-long investigation.

One of the directors of the business, was reportedly on the premises when the raid occurred, and was among those arrested and are now in police custody.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Natasha George, were at the scene spearheading the operation.

In a subsequent statement, the TTPS' corporate communications unit said via WhatsApp: “Several people and millions of dollars’ worth of equipment have been seized as the investigation continues.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes to hand.