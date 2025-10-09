COP backs PM's stance on MP Lee

THE Congress of the People (COP) has supported the position taken by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC with respect to the re-arrest and charging of Housing Minister David Lee on October 7.

Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested on October 7 on charges relating to the use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to Lee as an elected member of parliament.

Lee is a UNC deputy political leader and the MP for Caroni Central.

He and Leong Poi were charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in tax revenue related to the importation of a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG sedan valued at over $2 million.

The taxes in the case include $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax, and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming the luxury vehicle was his, in order to claim the tax exemptions he was entitled to as an MP. The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

On April 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send the case to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, the DPP’s office initiated the two-step process for a judge’s warrant for the two to have the case possibly reinstated

In a statement, without mentioning Lee or Leong Poi's names, COP chairman Lonsdale Williams said on October 8, "We note that a minister of government along with another individual has been charged.

He added, "At the COP, we reiterate that unless proven guilty all such persons are innocent and the law must take its course."

In a brief media statement issued on Octovber 7, after Lee and Leong Poi's re-arrest, Persad-Bissessar said, "We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result."

The COP was a member of the now defunct People's Partnership coalition which was led by the UNC.

The party was a member of the "coalition of interests" which joined with the UNC to contest the April 28 general election.

None of the COP candidates who contested the election were successful.

So far, no member of the COP has been appointed a government minister, senator or parliamentary secretary following the general election.