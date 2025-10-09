Coast Guard captain Don Polo takes charge — Defence Force shake-up

Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Captain Don Polo has been promoted to Chief of Defence Staff. - Photo courtesy TTDF

OVERNIGHT, the leadership of the TT Defence Force changed hands after government advised the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Christine Kangaloo, to appoint commanding officer of the Coast Guard, Captain Don Polo, to take charge.

His predecessor, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, whose contract would have officially ended in March 2026, was sent packing.

This development takes place during the state of emergency and amidst military tensions between US forces and our closest neighbour, Venezuela.

In late August, US naval forces were deployed in the Caribbean Sea targeting suspected narco-traffickers in at least four precision missile strikes, leaving 21 people dead.

Government sources confirmed Polo was appointed as the substantive Chief of Defence Staff and received his instrument of appointment from Kangaloo on October 7.

A release by the Ministry of Defence, issued at 2.43 pm on October 8, said Polo’s appointment as CDS came after Minster of Defence Wayne Sturge consulted with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and, acting in accordance with Section 12 of the Defence Act, advised the President to revoke the appointment of Daniel.

“The instrument of revocation as well as the instrument of appointment were both served by the Minister of Defence on the aforementioned officers shortly after 8 pm at the Temple Court Office of the Ministry of Defence.

“The Minister of Defence thanked Air Vice Marshal Daniel for his unprecedented eight-year stint as Chief of Defence Staff.”

However, checks by Newsday showed that Daniel was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in March 2019 – meaning his stint as CDS was for six years, and not eight, as stated by the ministry’s release.

“The decision to bring an end to the service of Air Vice Marshal Daniel at this juncture was made after lengthy deliberations and mature consideration, and will in no way adversely affect the operational effectiveness of the TT Defence Force,” the release said.

Military sources said troops became aware of the change in leadership after news broke in the media.

A request seeking comment through the Defence Force Public Affairs department was acknowledged, but there was no acknowledgment of a WhatsApp message sent to CDS Polo.

A senior military officer said Polo should have been promoted to Commodore, as a consequence of his appointment as CDS, and it would be unusual for a captain to hold that position over several other senior ranks.

Polo was the next most senior officer in the Defence Force.

He was promoted by Daniel on August 25, 2020, to captain and took the helm at the Coast Guard on August 1 that year.

‘Polo’s leadership inspires excellence’

According to information from the Defence Force, Polo has a “wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to maritime security.”

He was described as leading with “unwavering dedication, ensuring the safety and sovereignty of our nation’s waters.

“His leadership inspires excellence, guiding the Coast Guard in fulfilling its mission to defend the sovereign good of TT,” the Defence Force said.

Daniel, a career Air Guard officer, was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in March 2019 after he succeeded Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard.

Under the former PNM administration, Daniel’s term in office was extended beyond his retirement age.

Daniel was under ‘heavy scrutiny’

A former military officer who shares a close relationship with Daniel said the former CDS fell out of favour with the UNC administration “from the get-go” and his delayed response to instructions “showed his contempt.”

The former officer said Daniel’s leadership style came under “heavy scrutiny” and his missteps cemented his downfall.

Under his leadership there have been a litany of issues that attracted national concern.

There have been several successful lawsuits filed by senior military officers who were bypassed for promotion; the February disappearance of close to 28,000 rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition from Camp Cumuto; the February disappearance of Coast Guard officer Keiron Simon, whose body is yet to be recovered, during the interception of a narco-submarine and arrest of drug traffickers; and the January 2023 arrest of three members of Coast Guard’s Special Naval Unit (SNU), who were part of the CDS’ security detail, for the murder of 34-year-old Teddy Richards Sylvester, who was kidnapped from his Cameron Hill, Maraval home on January 9. He was found dead four days later.

Most recently, since the change in government, issues in the Defence Force persisted: the yet to be explained decision in Augsut to send the Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Col Keston Charles, on 605 days’ vacation leave which was rescinded within 24 hours; Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar lamented the “poor and shameful” management of the Coast Guard bases; and soldiers complaining to Sturge about insufficient rations and equipment while top brass hoarded resources for themselves.

The Defence Force, which comprises thousands of officers in the Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard and Defence Force Reserves, stands as one of the largest military forces in the English-speaking Caribbean and its mission is to defend national sovereignty, foster community development and support national and international objectives.

The CDS reports directly to the Minister of Defence and is a member of the National Security Council. The CDS, like the Commissioner of Police, has the authority to apply to the High Court for a warrant for interception of communication in the interest of national security.

Since the aftermath of the 1990 attempted coup, members of the Defence Force, in particular intelligence units, have formed an important role in the national security apparatus, a senior military officer said, pointing out the role of several senior officers in the country’s premier spy agency, the Strategic Services Agency.