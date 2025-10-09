Brian Lara receives lifetime achievement honour at CEAT Cricket Rating awards

Brian Lara -

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara received a lifetime achievement award at the 2025 edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, India, on October 7.

Tyre manufacturers CEAT devised the cricket rating system in 1995, with the 2025 awards being the 27th edition of the awards ceremony. Lara, who holds the world record for the highest individual Test match score of 400, won the CEAT Cricketer of the Year award in 1996. Lara was presented with this year's lifetime achievement award by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

An Instagram post from CEAT Tyres on October 7 praised Lara for his outstanding career.

"Some careers set records; a few set horizons," the CEAT post said. "Tonight, we honour Brian Lara with the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award – a salute to craft, charisma, and a legacy that continues to guide how greatness is imagined."

English star batsman Joe Root won CEAT's International Cricketer of the Year award, with his countryman Harry Brook copping the men's Test Batsman of the Year prize in a year which has seen him scoring over 500 runs at the Test level at an average of 53.90. The Test Bowler of the Year award went to Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya.

The top One-day International (ODI) awards went to the Kiwi pair of Matt Henry (ODI Bowler of the Year) and batting star Kane Williamson (ODI Batsman of the Year). The T20 International Bowler of the Year award went to Indian leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, with Indian teammate Sanju Samson getting the honours as the top T20 International Batsman of the Year.

Lara aside, former Indian leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar also got a lifetime achievement award, with South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma receiving an award for his exemplary leadership in leading the Proteas to a World Test Championship title win over Australia in June. Indian stalwart Rohit Sharma received a special memento for leading his country to the International Cricket Council Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Indian pair of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma won the respective women's International Batter and Bowler of the Year awards.