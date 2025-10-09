Ansa Mobility, Europcar partnership expands to Jamaica, Guyana

Honda City, the model is distributed by Ansa Motors. Photo: hondatrinidad.net -

Ansa Mobility, a division of Ansa Motors, and Europcar Mobility Group will extend their partnership to Jamaica in November and Guyana in January 2026.

It expands a collaboration between the local conglomerate and the Paris-based international car rental giant that began in TT almost a decade ago.

The announcement was made on the night of October 7, during a cultural reception at The Samaan Estate in St Clair, where visiting regional Europcar executives and Ansa McAl leaders gathered for a cultural event on the opening of a two-day regional conference hosted in TT for the first time.

Europcar is one of the world’s leading mobility brands, operating in more than 140 countries.

“Over the years, our fleet has grown, our relationship has grown to the point where we can now expand across the Caribbean,” said Dorian Neckles, Ansa Mobility general manager Mobility Solutions, speaking with Newsday.

“We continue to look for opportunities, so in the near future we can continue to invest in our fleet.”

Neckles said the partnership has evolved beyond traditional vehicle rental.

“We see Europcar as a premium brand, so we try to ensure that the customer experience and journey are premium as well,” he said.

“With the support of Ansa Motors and the Ansa McAl Group, we’re able to maintain vehicles of the highest standards and one of the widest fleets in the market.”

Beyond luxury, offering economy and eco-driven options, that fleet now includes several hybrid models, including the Honda City hybrid – a deliberate step, he added, to meet growing consumer concern over fuel efficiency and sustainability.

The fleet range also includes Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, Mitsubishi, and others.

Ansa McAl, which operates across 11 territories and ten sectors, says the partnership represents part of its broader strategy to redefine mobility in TT and the region — a shift from vehicle sales toward flexible transport and leasing solutions supported by digital systems and fleet management tools.

Jean-Marc Mouttet, automotive sector head, described the expansion as “the next chapter in an evolving story.”

“Our Ansa Mobility division was created to reimagine how people move – from short-term rentals to long-term leasing and chauffeur-driven services,” he said.

“At the centre of this vision is Europcar, a global leader in mobility with a presence in over 140 countries.

“Europcar brings world-class service, technology and innovation to our division, allowing us to deliver international standards of experience right here in TT and Barbados. And we’re just getting started.”

He said the move into Jamaica and Guyana was intentional, pointing to both economies’ rapid development and appetite for modern mobility options.

“This partnership is not static. It is evolving, gaining momentum and setting new standards together. ANSA Motors, Ansa Mobility and Europcar are creating a future where mobility is smarter, more connected and more customer-focused than ever before.”

The alliance began in 2016 when Ansa Motors secured the Europcar franchise in TT, introducing an international rental brand to the local market.

A year later, the group extended its reach to Barbados. The decision to move north and south of the region next, executives said, reflects growing demand and confidence in the model’s success.

Adam Sabga, Ansa McAl’s group chief operating officer told attendees the partnership symbolises how legacy businesses can evolve while preserving their core principles.

“Our history as a steward of esteemed global brands is rooted in value creation for our shareholders, partners, employees and customers.”

He said the group is equally dedicated to safeguarding the environment and nurturing a sustainable future across its 40 companies in more than 30 markets.

The most meaningful progress, he added, happens through collaboration.

“The truth is, the most significant wins happen when businesses join forces with the right people, at the right time, with the right brand that reflects the organisation’s core values. That is what we have with Europcar: a partnership built on over 70 years of history and dedication to customer satisfaction.”

“Look ahead for an exciting future together,” Mouttet said.

“This is more than just business – it’s a collaboration and a celebration of how far we’ve come, while looking forward to what we can achieve together.”

Ansa Mobility, a division of Ansa Motors, and Europcar Mobility Group will extend their partnership to Jamaica in November and Guyana in January 2026.