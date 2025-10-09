Analyst: PM will decide Lee's political future

UWI political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said only Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar can determine Housing Minister David Lee's political future.

Ragoonath made this comment in a telephone interview on October 8, in relation to the re-arrest and charging of Lee on October 7.

In a statement on the same day, Persad-Bissessar said, "We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid, we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result."

Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi were re-arrested on charges relating to the use of a vehicle tax exemption granted to Lee as an MP.

Lee is also a UNC deputy political leader and Caroni Central MP.

They were charged with conspiring to defraud the State of $1.4 million in tax revenue related to the importation of a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG sedan valued at over $2 million.

The taxes in the case include $293,094.02 in value-added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.62 in customs duty.

Lee was accused of falsely claiming that the vehicle was his, to enjoy tax exemptions he was entitled to as an MP.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019.

On April 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles ruled that the prosecution’s evidence did not cross the threshold to send it to the High Court for trial.

After the matter was discharged, the DPP’s office initiated the two-step process for a judge’s warrant for the two to have the case possibly reinstated.

On whether Persad-Bissessar should have removed Lee as a government minister or directed him to resign, Ragoonath said, "That is a political decision that she alone has to make."

He added he thought Persad-Bissessar may have taken a position similar to one she took in her first administration (May 24, 2010-September 7, 2015) when other members of that government had claims being made against them.

Ragoonath said in those cases, those people were asked to resign or go and clear their names.

"I thought she would have taken the same approach this time around."

He said it appears Lee will remain a cabinet minister for the time being.

"I am not sure that will mean there are any repercussions. The technical part of it was that he was cleared by the court and then the charges were reinstated."

Ragoonath said the fact is the legal and judicial system is now at work where Lee is concerned.

Against a background which includes TT's support for a US military deployment in the southern Caribbean Sea, outside of Venezuelan territorial waters, a state of emergency (SoE) and a a budget presentation on October 13, Ragoonath said this is a distraction which may not be helpful to the UNC.

"It's more political rather than anything else because what the government is going to be saying is simply that he (Lee) was freed of the same charges and the charges were reinstated."

Ragoonath said no one knows what is the new evidence which the police have acquired in order to reinstate the charges against Lee and Leong Poi. "We don't know any of those things but as far as the government is concerned, they are going to say this is a distraction because he was previously charged and it is simply the appeal process has brought him back into this."

Constitutionally, Ragoonath continued, Lee is currently on safe ground and there is nothing to disqualify him as an MP.

He said, "Constitutionally, he (Lee) cannot be removed as an MP unless he is sentenced to a penal sentence of more than 12 months."

Ragoonath said Lee has not yet been convicted of a crime. "So there is no sentencing issue that arises. So clearly there is no constitutional position that will force the government to act in this particular case."